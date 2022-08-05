Piped cooking gas price hiked by 2.63 per unit in Delhi. Check latest rates

The piped cooking gas price was hiked by ₹2.63 per unit in Delhi due to rise in input costs according to a statement issued by Indraprastha Gas Limited(IGL). Piped cooking gas in Delhi will now cost ₹50.59 per standard cubic meter, as against ₹47.96 previously, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd - the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital and adjoining towns.

