Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Saturday hiked rates of CNG across India. The IGL said the prices have been increased due to the rise in input cost.

"Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022,

@IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," the gas company said on Twitter.

According to IGL's revised prices, the cost of CNG is ₹79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. ₹87.89 per kg in Gurugram.

CNG prices city-wise: