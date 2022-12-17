Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  IGL raises up CNG gas price across India. Check latest rates in your cities

IGL raises up CNG gas price across India. Check latest rates in your cities

1 min read . 07:45 AM ISTLivemint
CNG prices increase

  • The IGL said the prices have been increased due to the rise in input cost

Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Saturday hiked rates of CNG across India. The IGL said the prices have been increased due to the rise in input cost.

"Due to increased input gas cost, w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022,

@IGLSocial revises CNG retail price," the gas company said on Twitter.

According to IGL's revised prices, the cost of CNG is 79.56 per kg in Delhi, Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. 87.89 per kg in Gurugram.

CNG prices city-wise:

  • CNG price in Delhi is 79.56 per kg
  • CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad is 82.12 per kg.
  • CNG price in Gurugram is 87.89 per kg.
  • CNG price in Rewari is 89.57 per kg.
  • CNG price in Karnal & Kaithal is 88.22 per kg.
  • CNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Shamli & parts of Meerut is 86.79 per kg.
  • CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajasamand is 89.83 per kg.
  • CNG retail price in Kanpur, Fatehpur & Hamirpur remains unchanged.

