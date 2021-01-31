Subscribe
Home >News >India >Igloo Cafe becomes the new attraction for tourists at J-K's Gulmarg: In pics
Guests are seen inside an Igloo made of snow by a hotelier to attract and provide his customers an outdoor winter experience in Kashmir's Gulmarg tourist and ski resort, some 55kms north of Srinagar

Igloo Cafe becomes the new attraction for tourists at J-K's Gulmarg: In pics

2 min read . 03:39 PM IST Agencies

Started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts the first-ever Igloo Cafe in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of visitors

Gulmarg: Igloo Cafe at Kashmir's Gulmarg has become the centre of attraction for the people visit the Valley. The cafe built of snow is county's first and Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe which is located at the ski resort here.

The cafe has been attracting major crowds. Started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts the first-ever Igloo Cafe in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of visitors.

Tourists inside the first Igloo Cafe enjoy at Gulmarg near Srinagar
"It is a new concept for India but already introduced in foreign countries. We have also claimed it in the Limca Book of Records," Hamid Masoodi, General Manager Kolahoi Green Gulmarg told ANI.

"We wanted to serve our guests in a unique way with unique accommodation and the idea of doing something dramatic for our guests and patrons has worked. It has attracted a large number of tourists and this new attraction Igloo cafe has become a selfie point in Gulmarg," the Manager said.

Tourists come out from the first Igloo Cafe at Gulmarg near Srinagar
Detailing it further, he said that the snow cafe measuring 22 feet in diameter and 12.5 feet in height. It has accommodated with four tables which can serve sixteen guests at a time inside the cafe. The outside dimensions of the snow restaurant are 26 feet in diameter and 15 feet in height.

Staff at Kolahoi Green Heights hotel on the Indian-administered side of the region took inspiration from Arctic shelters and added a few local touches - an arched door and patterns on the curved walls.

Kashmir's very first Igloo Cafe prepared by Kolahoi Green group of Hotels and Resorts, at Gulmarg in Baramulla
The long-running conflict in the Himalayan region has hit Kashmir's once booming leisure industry. But crowds still come to its snow-bound slopes ever winter.

Tourists were seen happy after visiting the Igloo Cafe.

"I am visiting Kashmir second time. But this time Igloo Cafe has surprised me so much. I am very happy that I have come here and also recommend others to visit it once," a tourist, Pooja said.

An Igloo is a type of shelter built by snow. It often associated with all Inuit and Eskimo peoples. The ice huts were traditionally used only by the people of Canada's Central Arctic and Greenland's Thule area.

