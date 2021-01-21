Ignoring the environment is bad economics

Not all hope is lost, though. The last decade has seen interesting experiments in re-wilding efforts and conservation by communities and individuals, a small but important effort to bring nature back. People are more aware of their surroundings and about issues. Many more turn up for meetings, for tree planting and saving a pond or sanctuary than before, and many react to issues on social media. The campaigns to protect Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai, Mollem in Goa, the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram and to stop the building of flyovers in Bengaluru show citizens are rising, at least to protect their neighbourhood.