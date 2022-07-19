Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IGNOU extends last date of re-registration for July 2022 session. Check details here

IGNOU extends last date of re-registration for July 2022 session. Check details here

Candidates interested in applying for the July session can check and apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in.
1 min read . 01:40 PM IST

  • IGNOU admission 2022: IGNOU has extended its re-registration date till July 31 and the candidates interested in applying for the July session can apply online through the official site on ignou.ac.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended. IGNOU has extended its July Session 2022 re-registration date to July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can now re-register till July 31. The candidates who are interested in applying for the July session apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Notably, the last date has been extended from its earlier the last date which was till June 30, 2022. To check further details on how to re-register for July session, interested candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

IGNOU July Session 2022: Here's how to re-register

  • The candidate can begin by visiting the official IGNOU site ignou.ac.in
  • Next, click on re-registration link which is available on the home page
  • Then, enter the login details to submit it
  • Next, fill the application form 
  • Make payment for application fees asked 
  • After paying the fees, click on submit
  • Once your application has been submitted, you can now download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same

The candidates must note that the payments can be made through cards, net banking or UPI. Additionally, the candidate of the International Division can use online payment options available to them

