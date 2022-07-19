The last date of re-registration for the July 2022 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended. IGNOU has extended its July Session 2022 re-registration date to July 31, 2022. Interested candidates can now re-register till July 31. The candidates who are interested in applying for the July session apply online through the official site of IGNOU on ignou.ac.in. Notably, the last date has been extended from its earlier the last date which was till June 30, 2022. To check further details on how to re-register for July session, interested candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

