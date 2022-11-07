IGNOU July Admission 2022: Last date to apply today, here's how to register1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 01:44 PM IST
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for the IGNOU July 2022 session tomorrow i.e on 7 November. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to register can do it from the IGNOU's official website at ignou.ac.in.