The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the registration process for the IGNOU July 2022 session tomorrow i.e on 7 November. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to register can do it from the IGNOU's official website at ignou.ac.in.

The registrations dates have been extended multiple times. The registration deadline for the July 2022 session was scheduled to end on 31 October. Prior to that, it was extended from 10 October to 20 October.

Candidates can only apply for ODL, online, and distance learning programs. The admissions are not open for certificate and semester-based programs.

Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 📆 07 November,2022

✅ Link to apply for ODL programs

➡️https://t.co/JBjdBZTa7I

✅ Link to apply for Online mode programs

➡️https://t.co/TxDvYYadX8 — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) November 1, 2022

For the July 2022 session, the admission process began on May 30. Candidates who wish to take admission in this session are required to enter their personal details, academic details, and contact details in the application form.

IGNOU July 2022 session: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website---ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the registration link.

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ option.

Step 4: Fill up the students registration form and click on ‘submit’ tab.

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload all required documents, pay the fees and click on ‘submit’ option. Fees can be paid online via credit card, debit card, and internet banking.

Step 6: Your application form will be displayed on the screen . Download and take a printout for future reference.

IGNOU has also provided a set of instructions to fill the application form online on its website. Students are advised to read all the instructions before starting the process and to avoid any error.