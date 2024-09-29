Centre plans to revive IIAC, adds incentives for maritime arbitration and MSMEs
Summary
- Efforts to promote arbitration for out-of-court dispute resolution started before the turn of the millennium
New Delhi: The government is planning to revive the India International Arbitration Centre (IIAC), a statutory body created in 2019, by incentivizing various parties to arbitrate at the New Delhi institution in an effort to increase its case load, two government officials said on the condition of anonymity.