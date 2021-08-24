IICA to report independent directors’ skill development to businesses

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), an agency under the corporate affairs ministry, will report to companies the extent of new skills acquired by independent directors on their board every year, according to a new rule issued by the ministry.

As per the Companies (Creation and Maintenance of databank of Independent Directors) Second Amendment Rules, 2021, issued by the ministry on Monday, IICA will prepare an annual report about capacity building of independent directors.

Within sixty days from the end of every financial year, IICA will send the annual report to every individual whose name is included in the independent director data bank and also to every company in which such individual is appointed as an independent director, says the new rules. The annual report will specify whether the director has passed the required online-proficiency test as well as details of various e-learning modules and other training courses offered by IICA and the extent these are attended by the independent director.

This reporting is expected to help companies assess the new skills developed by the independent directors on the board, who are regarded as gate keepers of good governance in the corporate sector.

Since independent directors are expected to help in protecting the interests of minority shareholders and other stakeholders, the government wants to continuously improve the quality of the professionals serving in this capacity. Their continued education is important given that it will equip them to scrutinise board resolutions thoroughly so that corporate decision making remains robust.

IICA maintains a database of people who are eligible and are willing to be appointed as independent directors. Except in certain cases, these people are required to pass an online-proficiency test as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.