IICA to report independent directors’ skill development to businesses

Within sixty days from the end of every financial year, IICA will send the annual report to every individual whose name is included in the independent director data bank and also to every company in which such individual is appointed as an independent director, says the new rules. The annual report will specify whether the director has passed the required online-proficiency test as well as details of various e-learning modules and other training courses offered by IICA and the extent these are attended by the independent director.