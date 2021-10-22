IIFCL gets Reserve Bank’s approval to finance InVITs

InVITs are emerging as a key instrument in the infrastructure sector offering more liquidity and flexibility for developers. The finance ministry said in the FY22 Union budget that debt financing of InVITs and real estate investment trusts by foreign portfolio investors will be allowed to further ease access of finance to InVITS and real estate investment trusts or REITs, and augment fund availability for infrastructure and real estate sectors. InVITs are also playing a key role in the government’s asset monetization plan.