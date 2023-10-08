IIFCL gives wings to aviation sector; sanctions loans worth ₹8,800 crore for infrastructure boost
In a bid to boost airports and infrastructure capability of India's aviation sector, IIFCL sannctioned loans worth ₹8,800 crore for airports, infrastructure boost
To boost India's aviation sector and current infrastructure, India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) sanctioned loans worth ₹8,800 crore for the industry, Director PR Jaishankar has said on Sunday.
