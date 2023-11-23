IIM Bangalore's over 100 MBA students fail to secure 2023's summer internship placements: Report
In 2022, all 529 students at IIM Bangalore that took the interviews bagged internships, while in 2023, 490 students secured internship placements, that took place between 6-11 November.
More than 100 MBA students at Bangalore's Indian Institute of Management were unsuccessful in 2023's summer internship placements, which marked a one-in-six failure rate described as 'unheard-of' within the IIM ecosystem, reported Telegraph India on 21 November.
