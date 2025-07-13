IIM Calcutta campus ‘rape’ case: Institute says it is ‘engaging with students, taking steps to address concerns'

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta on Sunday said it is actively engaging with students and taking necessary steps to address their concerns in the wake of the alleged sexual assault of a woman on its campus.

The IIM-Calcutta, however, declined to share details of the measures being undertaken, citing sensitivity of the matter and ongoing legal proceedings.

“We are constantly engaging with our students internally to ensure their safety and well-being. I have instructed my team to do everything necessary to address the situation. This is my clear directive,” Director-in-Charge Saibal Chattopadhyay told PTI.

He said the IIM-Calcutta campus is co-educational and the recent developments have led to some apprehension among parents, which he termed as “natural” given that the institute has never faced such a situation in the past.

“I cannot speak in detail about what we are doing. We will not share with the media anything more than what we have already said in our statement on Saturday, as this matter is both sensitive and sub judice,” Chattopadhyay added.

In its statement issued on Saturday, IIM Calcutta had said: “We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and are fully cooperating with the law enforcement authorities, who are currently conducting an investigation. The concerned individual has been taken into police custody, and the legal process is underway.”

Kolkata Police form 9-member SIT to probe case The Kolkata Police have formed a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman on the IIM-Calcutta campus, officials said on Sunday.

According to an ANI report, the SIT has been constituted under the Deputy Commissioner of the South West Division to ensure a thorough investigation into the case.

One accused in police custody till July 19 A day earlier, the Alipore court remanded Mahaveer Toppannavar, also known as Parmanand Jain, to police custody till July 19 in connection with the alleged rape case.

Speaking to ANI, Kolkata Police Chief Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal informed reporters that the defence had moved a bail plea, claiming the act was consensual.

"We asked for police custody, and the accused asked for bail. They argued that it was consensual. We argued that no, the prima facie investigation shows that a crime was committed, and the medical evidence supports the victim. The court granted police custody till July 19," Ghosal told ANI.

Accused's mother says son is innocent Meanwhile, the mother of the accused student, Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, said the family was stunned by the development and had no knowledge of the reason behind his detention. She asserted that her son, a final-year student at the prestigious institute, was innocent and incapable of committing such an act.

Her comments came after Kolkata Police arrested Toppannavar on Friday night, following a complaint filed by a woman who alleged that she had been raped on the IIM Calcutta campus.

Speaking to ANI, Mother of Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain said, "We recieved a call from his friend around 11 in the night. He told us that my son has been detained and he doesn't know the reason... We have no clue why our son has been arrested... We want to meet our son and talk to him."