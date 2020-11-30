IIM Calcutta places 473 students in 139 firms for summer training

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM C) Monday said it has achieved 100% summer internship placement for its first year MBA students despite the economic downturn and education disruptions due to the pandemic.

The placement drive carried out virtually this year due to the pandemic disruptions, saw 139 firms on boarding 473 students of IIM Calcutta adding that two out of every five students went to consulting and financial sector companies for summer training.

“The hiring trends this year too were well distributed across various sectors. Consulting, Finance, and BFSI accounted for 40% of offers, 32% of students would do their internships in General Management and Sales and Marketing roles, and the remaining 28% of students found their fit with Operations, Product Management, E-Commerce, and Startups," the IIMC said.

The B-School said technology majors Accenture and Microsoft were the top two recruiters with 21 and 11 offers respectively.

“The pandemic and economic recession had posed unforeseen challenges. It is heartening to see our students and the placement team rising to the occasion…This is what IIM Calcutta education is about…mission accomplished," said Abhishek Goel, a professor and chairperson of the placement committee.

“The results reinforce the recruiters’ faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta’s commitment to pursuing excellence in all fields of engagement," said Anju Seth, Director of IIM Calcutta.

At IIM Ahmedabad, the summer placement will take place between 1 Dec and 7 Dec.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via