IIM Calcutta 'rape' case: Girl ‘did not cooperate’, accused granted bail on ₹50,000 bond

A week after the arrest in the alleged rape case at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Calcutta, the Alipore Court on Saturday evening granted an interim bail to a second-year male student of the premier institute on a bail bond of ₹50,000, reported ANI.

The trial court, in its observation, said that the victim girl “had not cooperated” in the investigation.

The accused was arrested by the Kolkata Police and produced in court on 12 July for allegedly raping a young woman on 11 July.

According to the details, the complainant has skipped two appearances before the magistrate to record her statement and is “incommunicado".

Despite the Kolkata Police trying to contact her since then for investigation purposes, her phone has been switched off.

The alleged victim – a psychological councillor – had earlier claimed in her complaint that she was called to the hostel for a counselling session.

But upon reaching to the hostel, she reportedly consumed a drink laced with drugs and fell unconscious. When she gained consciousness, she realised that she was raped.

In her complaint, the alleged victim even stated that she and the alleged accused had become acquainted through social media.

Victim's father denies charge: On 12 July, the alleged victim's father denied the claims and stated that his daughter was injured after falling from an auto-rickshaw, reported NDTV.

The IIM-C student's father said his daughter told him no sexual assault had occurred.

He even claimed that nobody misbehaved, or tortured his daughter. He also claimed that the student had no connection with the person arrested — Parmanand Jain.

“I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal. She has no connection with the man who has been arrested... I have not been able to speak to her at length. She is sleeping. I will talk to her after she wakes up... She had gone to submit a document,” the student's father told NDTV.

SIT formed: On 13 July, the Kolkata Police formed a 9-member special investigation (SIT) to probe the matter and Parmanand Jain, was sent to 7-day police custody till July 19.

“The DC Southwest Division has formed a 9-member special investigation team for the investigation into the case,” ANI quoted Kolkata police as saying.

Police sought CCTV footage: On 15 July, the Kolkata Police sought the CCTV footage of 11 July of the entire campus of the IIM-Calcutta as part of the investigation.

In their probe, the police found discrepancies in victim's claims and wanted to ascertain which places of the institution the alleged victim had visited during her stay there on that day.

Apart from this, the investigators also wrote to the IIM Calcutta authorities seeking permission to question three of its students who were in touch with the accused after the crime, said the officer.

"We have sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus. We need to see which places the survivor had gone inside the campus," PTI quoted the officer as saying.

The officer also stated that the alleged victim is yet to give her consent to the medico-legal test in connection with their probe into the matter.

"She is in an incommunicado mode. We are trying to get in touch with her," he said.

"There are certain discrepancies in her claims about the duration of her stay at the campus of the IIM-Calcutta. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, which place she visited, and what time she left," PTI quoted an officer of Haridevpur Police Station as saying.

