New Delhi: Despite a subdued employment environment, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta ( IIM-C ) has bagged 520 jobs for its 467 students, thus offering more choices to accept the best offers.

The institution said the MBA class of 2021 recorded 100% placement “beating all odds" and the number of offers and the average pay the top B-School this year is more than 2020.

While 172 firms participated in this year’s placement process at IIM-C, last year around 140 firms had offered 492 jobs to its graduating batch. The average salary this year also saw a jump to Rs. 29 lakh per annum from Rs.28 lakh last year.

“467 students took part in the process receiving more than 520 offers in three clusters comprising various cohorts. The whole placement process was conducted virtually amid the pandemic. A total of 172 firms participated in the final placement process. The average and median salaries rose to INR 29 Lakh and INR 27 Lakh respectively," the B-School.

Continuing the trend witnessed across other top business school campuses, consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter with 149 students (32%) opting for them. Accenture Strategy and the Boston Consulting Group were the top recruiters. Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D. Little were amongst the prominent first-time recruiters from this cohort.

At least 90 students were selected by top Investment banking, asset management, private-equity and venture capital firms, resulting in about 19% placements. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America were the top two recruiters in this space.

The economic slowdown impact was visible in some sectors and general management and marketing roles came down from 30% in 2020 to 15% in 2021. The elite B-School said big brands like Hindustan Unilever, Procter & Gamble, ITC Ltd, Vedanta, Adani Group and RIL continued to hire from the campus “in smaller numbers though".

The major software services and e-commerce companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm etc., recruited 111 students of the batch. Navi Technologies joined in as a first-time recruiter.

Several recruiters from manufacturing sector, power, services and government firms among others comprised the set of recruiters, said the B-School.

“It was a tall order to get so many offers in the season while keeping the provision for multiple offers for a student. The placements at IIM Calcutta are about opportunities. The students stepped up to the challenge and the outcome is an incredible feat," said Abhishek Goel, a professor and head of placement committee at the school.

The day also saw, IIM Nagpur, one of the youngest IIMs, achieving 100% placement with consulting, IT and financials offering a more than half of the offers. At IIM-A the placement process is on and it has received good response from its recruiters in two clusters (two separate days) and the third cluster hiring will happen on 8 March.

