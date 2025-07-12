IIM Calcutta student rapes woman after drugging her with spiked pizza, soft drink; arrested

A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta was accused of raping a woman on the institute's campus, Kolkata Police said on Saturday.

According to Telegraph, a student of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta was allegedly raped by a second-year student inside the boys’ hostel. Officials said the woman lodged a complaint at the Haridevpur police station on Friday evening.

"Late last evening, a woman reported at Haridevpur Police Station that she was raped by a student inside the IIM Calcutta campus," police were quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"A case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested," police said. They added that an investigation is currently underway.

No official statement has been issued by the institute so far.

'Drugegd and raped' Police sources told the Telegraph that in her complaint the survivor alleged she was lured to the boys' hostel under the pretext of a counseling session.

“Once there, she was offered food and drinks, after which she lost consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, she found herself inside the hostel and alleged that she had been raped," the woman claimed.

"She also claimed the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke out,” the woman reportedly said in her complaint.

Initial probe reportedly revealed that the survivor and the accused had first connected on social media. Following tension with another acquaintance, she sought advice from the accused, who then invited her to campus for a discussion.

A mutual friend accompanied her, but the accused allegedly asked for a private conversation and led her to a vacant hostel room where the assault took place, the Telegram reported.

Once inside the room, she was offered a slice of pizza and soft drink. A little later she fell unconscious. “She says she had attempted to resist in her condition. Those statements are being verified. A medical examination will be conducted,” the officer was quoted as saying.

As per the report, police are reviewing CCTV footage and are questioning students on campus.

The incident came two weeks after a law student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

The incident took place on June 25 when a student was allegedly gangraped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area of Kolkata.

Five days later, on June 30, Kolkata Police said that the three main accused in the case were arrested in less than 12 hours.