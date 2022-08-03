IIM CAT 2022 application process to begin today at iimcat.ac.in; check details

IIM CAT 2022 application process to begin today at iimcat.ac.in; check details2 min read . 07:20 AM IST
The entrance exam for IIM CAT 2022 will be held on 27 November in three session and the admit card will be out on 27 October.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is set to start the CAT 2022 application process from 3 10 am on August onwards. The premier institute has set the deadline for the submission of CAT 2022 application as 14 September. Interested candidates can apply online at iimcat.ac.in.
The entrance exam for IIM CAT 2022 will be held on 27 November in three session and the admit card will be out on 27 October. The CAT 2022 application fee for he SC, ST, and PwD categories is 1150, while it is ₹2300 for candidates in all other categories.
CAT 2022: Eligibility criteria:
According to the CAT 2022 information bulletin, candidates with a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in case of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates) can apply for the exam.
The CAT 2022 Exam results will likely be announced by the second week of January 2023. The score will be available on the website and is only valid till 31 December, 2023. Following this, no inquiries on the release of CAT 2022 scorecards will be entertained.
CAT 2022: Documents needed to apply:
For filling the CAT 2022 registration form, candidates should have the following information ready.
1) Email address
2) Mobile number
3) Passport size photograph
4) Signature
5) Personal details
6) Academic details
7) Work experience certificate (if any)
8) Payment details
With the reregistration is complete, the candidates will get the access to a rectification window to modify their CAT application form 2022 and fix any errors – including errors in scanned images of pictures, signatures, or CAT exam centre preference. Also, modification of the exam city selection can be done.
The CAT 2022 enables students to seek admission in 20 IIMs, and top-level MBA colleges like SPJIMR, IITs, IMI, MDI, JBIMS, FMS as well as more than 1000 B-schools in the country.
