KCR meets PM Modi: In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday requested more IPS officers, Navodaya Vidyalaya and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for Telangana.

KCR requested PM Modi to increase the number of IPS officers for the state in view of creation of more districts. He also sought 100% funding for constructing road networks in the naxal affected areas keeping aside 60:40 ratio (state 60% and Centre 40%) as the internal security issues are of national importance.

Rao said the allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as Commissioners/ Superintendents of Police/ Zonal DIGsP/Multi Zonal IGsP in various territorial units. "At present these territorial units have no sanctioned Cadre posts," he said.

The number of districts in Telangana has gone up to 33 from 10. The chief minister also requested the Centre to sanction 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in view of the increased number of districts.

KCR has also requested the central government to give ₹1,000 crore as one time grant in aid for the Warangal Textile Park. He also requested PM Modi to expedite the work for setting up a Tribal University in the State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. The state government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal for the purpose.

The chief minister also urged the prime minister to sanction an Indian Institute of Management for Telangana, and added that adequate land is available in University of Hyderabad. He also requested the Centre to set up an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Karimnagar under the PPP model.

(With inputs from PTI)

