IIM, IIIT, IPS officers, Navodaya Vidyalaya: Telangana CM's wishlist to PM Modi

KCR has also requested the central government to give ₹1,000 crore as one time grant in aid for the Warangal Textile Park. He also requested PM Modi to expedite the work for setting up a Tribal University in the State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. The state government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal for the purpose.

