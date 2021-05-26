NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management in Indore (IIM-I) has joined hands with a German body to study the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on different industries, employees, and industrial best practices in India.

“Covid-19 has not only impacted the health index of several countries (WHO, 2020); but also created the macro-level ‘turbulence’ that has severe implications for economic, political, social and psychological well-being. The institutions will now work together on documenting the challenges faced by these business sectors and their ways of tackling challenges," IIM Indore said.

The documentation will be based on research to capture the finest practices on solutions for forthcoming pandemic preparedness. The activities include two book projects, research papers, and detailed case studies. The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) is giving the IIM also a research grant for this.

‘The overall research project relies on a mixed-method approach, integrating qualitative and quantitative methods of data collection and analysis.’ The results of this research will be instrumental in cross-sectoral learning and pandemic preparedness; and also, in shaping further health policies," said IIM-Indore director Himanshu Rai.

“I am delighted to start this partnership between GIZ representing German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and IIM Indore on generating evidence and knowledge related to COVID.’ This partnership will develop insights that will be useful not only to policymakers but also to everybody," Nishant Jain, Programme Director, Indo-German Social Security Programme.

The book projects will capture the challenges faced by the industrial sector and the actions taken and research papers would include details of the employee experience of the industrial sector.

