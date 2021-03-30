New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management in Jammu (IIM-Jammu) Tuesday said that to inculcate diversity and look beyond engineers in management classrooms, it will admit students after Class 12 and launched a five year integrated program in management.

“With the changing dynamics of the world of business and altering expectations from business professionals, it is high time that business education is offered in the early college space for the holistic development of business professionals," IIM Jammu said.

The B-School said it is introducing an Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), a five-year intensive course to blend the seamless transition from undergraduate to postgraduate level, closing with an MBA degree.

IIM Jammu director B.S. Sahay said his institution is starting a national entrance test that will be delivered by National testing Agency for selecting students for the program. The test will be conducted jointly by IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya through the NTA. He said the five-year IPM has been designed in alignment with the national education policy and first three years of the integrated course will offer multidisciplinary learning.

The first batch of the IPM of IIM Jammu will comprise of 60 students including a supernumerary quota of 10 seats for females. The entrance will be conducted on 20 June in 78 cities across India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via