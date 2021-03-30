IIM Jammu to admit students after Class 12

IIM Jammu director B.S. Sahay said his institution is starting a national entrance test that will be delivered by National testing Agency for selecting students for the program. The test will be conducted jointly by IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya through the NTA. He said the five-year IPM has been designed in alignment with the national education policy and first three years of the integrated course will offer multidisciplinary learning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}