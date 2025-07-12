IIM Kolkata rape case: Accused Mahaveer Toppannavar sent to police custody till 19 July

Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, accused in the IIM Kolkata alleged rape case, has been sent to police custody till 19 July, reported ANI.

Earlier on Friday, a woman reported at Haridevpur police station that a student inside the IIM-C campus raped her. Following the case was registered, the accused, identified as Mahaveer Toppannavar alias Parmanand Jain, was arrested.

The incident comes two weeks after a law student was gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College campus in Kolkata.

Father denies rape: Meanwhile, the father of the victim has denied that anything of the sort happened and said his daughter fell out of an auto rickshaw, reported NDTV.

The father stated that he received at 9.34 pm on Friday and was informed that his daughter had fallen out of an auto and lost her senses.

Following this, his daughter was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital. He said that he police had rescued her and taken her there.

"The police told me they have registered a case and arrested someone. My daughter said the police told her to say something during the medical exam, and she did not," NDTV reported the man as saying.

"I have spoken to my daughter. She said no one tortured her or misbehaved with her. I have got back my daughter, she is normal. She has no connection with the man who has been arrested... I have not been able to speak to her at length. She is sleeping. I will talk to her after she wakes up... She had gone to submit a document," he added.

The father added that his daughter was asked to write something at the police station as part of a complaint, and she did.

On being asked if his daughter is in trauma, he replied, "No, she is completely fit".