IIM Kozhikode completes 100% placement, but average salary drops slightly

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode Tuesday said that it has achieved 100% placement of its outgoing batch by placing 459 students with consulting firms making the maximum job offers.

The IIM said, the mean salary this season stands at Rs.22.5 lakh per annum while the median salary is at Rs. 20 lakh per annum. This is slightly lower than 2020 salary levels, when the B-School had recorded a mean salary of Rs. 23.8 lakh per annum and the median salary of 20.8 lakh per annum.

However, the top 50% of the students, have bagged an average CTC of Rs. 28.9 lakh per annum, an increase of 8.1% from last year.

The elite B-School said 32.7% of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season, which is a 12.5% increase from the last year. Some of the long-term collaborative recruiters in this domain that participated this time are Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Blue Yonder, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, EY, Infosys Consulting, PwC, etc, the B-School said.

Similarly, 21.5% of the offers were made by the financial sector firms and firms like Axis Bank, Bank of America, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan Chase & Co. being among the lead recruiters.

And Sales & Marketing jobs were around 15.25% of the total offers made with firms like Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Everest Industries, GSK, HUL Ltd, ITC Ltd, Lenovo, Nestle and Samsung were among the prominent recruiters this time.

“This is a testimony to the resilience and competence of our students, alumni, faculty and administration. 2020-21 will go down as a year of true achievement in the 25 years history of IIM Kozhikode," said Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode.

Final campus placement this year was done virtually. Final placement at older IIMs are expected to start in March and is also going to take place online due to Covid-19 safety requirements.

