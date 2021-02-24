IIM Lucknow completes campus placement; average pay up at 26 lakh

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow ( IIM-L ) Wednesday said it has completed the campus placement for the entire outgoing batch with an average salary of Rs. 26 lakh per annum.

The Placements at IIM-Lucknow was conducted in two tiers: higher entry placement process (HEPP), for candidates with 12 or more months of prior work experience, and the final placement process, where all candidates are eligible to appear for company processes.

“We were able to successfully complete yet another final placement season…despite the limitations posed by the pandemic," the B-School said adding that this was made possible due to the relentless support of the recruiters, who extended their full faith to the virtual placement process as well as the students.

The B-School said the average salary this year was 26 lakh per annum as against Rs.24.25 lakh last year. But the highest domestic salary offered this year was Rs.51 lakh as against Rs. 54 lakh per annum offered last year. Similarly, the highest international package this year was Rs.56 lakh per annum as against Rs. 58.47 lakh per annum recorded last year.

The school said its outgoing batch bagged jobs in various domains such including consulting, finance, general management, IT & analytics, and sales and marketing both in Indian firms and foreign companies.

E-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart, consulting firms like Deloitte, PwC US Advisory, Mckinsey & Co, KPMG and Boston Consulting Group, financial firms like Avendus Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Goldman Sachs and ICICI and conglomerates like Reliance Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra were among the lead recruiters. Besides, Microsoft, Nestle, Tata Administrative Services were among a host of firms who made offers to IIM-L students.

International offers were extended by companies such as African Industries Group and Dubai based Landmark Group, the school said. It further said that Angel Broking, Bayer, HDFC Securities, Jana Bank, Morgan Stanley, Navi Technologies, Red Fort Capital and Sabre Partners were among a host of first time to make offers to its students.

