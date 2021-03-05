New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur ( IIM Nagpur), Friday said it has achieved 100% placement for its outgoing batch with consulting and IT firms offering maximum number of jobs to its graduating students.

A third generation IIM established in 2015, the B-School placed 121 students in a cross section of companies including 41 first time recruiters. Firms like Bain & Co., Xiaomi, Sula Vineyards, NCR Corporation and Salesforce hired IIM Nagpur graduates for the first time.

The average annual salary package this year was ₹13.21 lakhs, a flat 1% more than the previous year.

"IIM Nagpur has yet again distinguished itself by successfully securing 100% placements for the Batch of 2019-21 – despite the uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Not only does this testify to the excellence in management education that our students receive at IIM Nagpur, but also to the agility with which the Institute has responded to the crisis – moving classes online, leveraging the virtual environment to connect with more industry experts, and ensuring that our curriculum evolves with the needs of the industry. We are grateful to our valued recruiters for their continued engagement with us," said Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur.

The young IIM is still operating from a temporary campus and is set to move to its permanent campus soon, and director Metri believes this shift will give his institution and students more industry exposure, academic rigour and research facility.

The B-School said consulting and IT emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by BFSI and consumer goods sectors, with more than 60% of the batch opting for companies in these sectors.

Companies from logistics, ecommerce, manufacturing, ed-tech sectors also offered jobs to IIM Nagpur students. Firms like Bain & Co., BNY Mellon, Accenture, Arcelor Mittal, DHL, Deloitte, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Power, TVS Motors, ZS Associates, L&T InfoTech, Crompton Greaves, and HCL were the top recruiters in this year’s final placement.

