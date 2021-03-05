Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placement for outgoing batch

IIM Nagpur achieves 100% placement for outgoing batch

Representational image
2 min read . 07:49 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The average annual salary package this year was 13.21 lakhs, a flat 1% more than the previous year
  • The young IIM is still operating from a temporary campus and is set to move to its permanent campus soon

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur (IIM Nagpur), Friday said it has achieved 100% placement for its outgoing batch with consulting and IT firms offering maximum number of jobs to its graduating students.

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur (IIM Nagpur), Friday said it has achieved 100% placement for its outgoing batch with consulting and IT firms offering maximum number of jobs to its graduating students.

A third generation IIM established in 2015, the B-School placed 121 students in a cross section of companies including 41 first time recruiters. Firms like Bain & Co., Xiaomi, Sula Vineyards, NCR Corporation and Salesforce hired IIM Nagpur graduates for the first time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 38 mn tonnes of CO2 reduced with switch over to LED bulbs: PM Modi at CERAWeek

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

2 min read . 07:24 PM IST

IT sector sales up 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2020-21: RBI data

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

WATCH: DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST

A third generation IIM established in 2015, the B-School placed 121 students in a cross section of companies including 41 first time recruiters. Firms like Bain & Co., Xiaomi, Sula Vineyards, NCR Corporation and Salesforce hired IIM Nagpur graduates for the first time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Over 38 mn tonnes of CO2 reduced with switch over to LED bulbs: PM Modi at CERAWeek

2 min read . 07:42 PM IST

US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

2 min read . 07:24 PM IST

IT sector sales up 5.2% in 3rd quarter of 2020-21: RBI data

1 min read . 07:19 PM IST

WATCH: DRDO conducts successful flight test of SFDR technology

1 min read . 07:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The average annual salary package this year was 13.21 lakhs, a flat 1% more than the previous year.

"IIM Nagpur has yet again distinguished itself by successfully securing 100% placements for the Batch of 2019-21 – despite the uncertainty resulting from the pandemic. Not only does this testify to the excellence in management education that our students receive at IIM Nagpur, but also to the agility with which the Institute has responded to the crisis – moving classes online, leveraging the virtual environment to connect with more industry experts, and ensuring that our curriculum evolves with the needs of the industry. We are grateful to our valued recruiters for their continued engagement with us," said Bhimaraya Metri, Director of IIM Nagpur.

The young IIM is still operating from a temporary campus and is set to move to its permanent campus soon, and director Metri believes this shift will give his institution and students more industry exposure, academic rigour and research facility.

The B-School said consulting and IT emerged as the most sought-after sectors, followed by BFSI and consumer goods sectors, with more than 60% of the batch opting for companies in these sectors.

Companies from logistics, ecommerce, manufacturing, ed-tech sectors also offered jobs to IIM Nagpur students. Firms like Bain & Co., BNY Mellon, Accenture, Arcelor Mittal, DHL, Deloitte, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Power, TVS Motors, ZS Associates, L&T InfoTech, Crompton Greaves, and HCL were the top recruiters in this year’s final placement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.