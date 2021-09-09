NEW DELHI : Six-year-old Indian Institute of Management in Nagpur (IIM-N) has launched a new campus in Pune, a move that could help greater engagement with industries.

“With a vision to make disruption a norm by creating an ecosystem of future young leaders who are agile, resilient and ready to adapt the dynamic business landscape to stay relevant, the establishment of the Pune campus is a step towards a new beginning in the field of management. This campus will provide a platform for industry leaders and academia to come together and shape the ‘leaders of tomorrow’ by providing world-class education and mentoring," said C.P. Gurnani, chairman, board of governors at IIM Nagpur, and managing director and chief executive of Tech Mahindra.

In its short journey, IIM Nagpur is gradually establishing itself as a top B-School in the country. The B-School said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) Pune. With this signing, IIM Nagpur is setting up its satellite campus at CIRT campus and plans to create a collaborative space for relevant courses and extending its ideology of engaged scholarship.

CIRT, in its 108-acre campus, will provide the necessary infrastructure, which IIM Nagpur will supplement to suit the requirements of running the courses and allied activities. The initial courses the new campus is set to be offered are short- and long-term executive education programmes, and MBA for working professionals. Research and consulting collaborations will also be an important feature of the Pune campus.

“The launch of the satellite campus of IIM Nagpur at Pune is a prestigious milestone in the short history of the institutions," said Bhimaraya Metri, director of IIM Nagur.

Before IIM-N, a couple of others B-Schools, including IIM-Lucknow, have set up satellite campuses.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.