PM Narendra Modi (HT_PRINT)
IIM Sambalpur: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of permanent campus tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 06:59 AM IST Staff Writer

The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5,000 invitees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM Sambalpur on January 2, 2021 at 11 am via video conferencing.

Governor and Chief Minister of Odisha, along with Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi will also be present on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5,000 invitees including officials, industry leaders, academicians and students, alumni and faculty of IIM Sambalpur..

According to the PMO, IIM Sambalpur is the first IIM to implement the idea of flipped classroom where the basic concepts are learnt in digital mode and experiential learning takes place in the class, through live projects from the industry.

The institute also outscored all other IIMs in terms of highest gender diversity with 49 per cent girl students in MBA (2019-21) batch and 43 per cent in MBA (2020-22) batch. Ft t

