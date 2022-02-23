IIM-Bangalore sees 662 offers for its 513 students of 2020-22 batch

1 min read.Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 04:50 PM ISTLivemint
Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22).
Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15) and OYO (11).
BENGALURU :
In a positive development following a few years of lockdown, pandemic and offline classes, reduction in employment, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) saw 662 job offers which finally led to 513 of its students getting placed.
The number came up after a final tally post the Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22 of IIM-B.