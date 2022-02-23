Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIM-Bangalore sees 662 offers for its 513 students of 2020-22 batch

A file photo of IIM-Bangalore. Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance for placements. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint 
1 min read . 04:50 PM IST Livemint

  • Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22).
  • Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15) and OYO (11).

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BENGALURU : In a positive development following a few years of lockdown, pandemic and offline classes, reduction in employment, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) saw 662 job offers which finally led to 513 of its students getting placed.

The number came up after a final tally post the Lateral and Final Placements for the PGP and PGPBA Class of 2020-22 of IIM-B.

Consulting companies made 248 offers led by Accenture with 51 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group with 30 offers, an IIMB statement said on Wednesday.

Top recruiters included Kearney (27), Bain & Company (26) and McKinsey & Company (22).

Strategy Consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by Product Management and Finance, said their placement representative. 

Harsh Agrawal, Placement Representative, said, "Overall, there has been a 37% increase in the number of offers YoY, driven primarily by Consulting and Product Management roles." 

Prominent recruiters in the Information Technology and Product Management domain, who made 141 offers, are Microsoft (15) and OYO (11). 

The 65 offers made in the E-commerce space included Amazon (37) and Paytm (16). There were 71 offers overall in the Finance domain. 

Among banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers followed by Avendus Capital (7), Citi Bank (5) and Deutsche Bank (5). 

Meanwhile, an impressive number of companies expressed their interest in recruiting the first batch of MBA Analytics students, it was stated. 

