The Indian Institutes of Management will offer a five-year integrated programme in law to students after they graduate from schools, the B-School said on Wednesday.

“IIM-Rohtak is the first and only IIM in the country to have introduced such an innovative programme that will focus on integrating management and legal education. The programme will result in excellent learning outcomes for participants...that will make them astute lawyers with business management expertise," IIM-Rohtak director Dheeraj Sharma said.

After completion of the five-year programme, students will be awarded an integrated degree of BBA-LLB. Overall, the programme has 15 terms spread over 5 years. “The curriculum comprises Business Management and Legal Education courses, to be taught by faculty from IIM-Rohtak, other reputed institutions in India and abroad, and industry experts," the institution said adding that the integrated degree will teach subjects in domains of law, business management, international affairs, humanities, public policy, and foreign languages.

The school said that this will be a non-residential programme at IIM-Rohtak’s extension campus in Gurugram from the upcoming academic year, and selection of candidates will be doe via the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

