IIM-Rohtak to offer law degree

After completion of the five-year programme, students will be awarded an integrated degree of BBA-LLB. Overall, the programme has 15 terms spread over 5 years. “The curriculum comprises Business Management and Legal Education courses, to be taught by faculty from IIM-Rohtak, other reputed institutions in India and abroad, and industry experts," the institution said adding that the integrated degree will teach subjects in domains of law, business management, international affairs, humanities, public policy, and foreign languages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}