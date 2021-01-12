OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December
India's factory output shrunk in November, after recording two consecutive months of growth. (Photo: Reuters)
India's factory output shrunk in November, after recording two consecutive months of growth. (Photo: Reuters)

IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 05:54 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21

NEW DELHI: Recovery in India’s factory output faltered in November, with the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting, after registering two consecutive months of growth, signalling that the country's economic rebound remains fragile.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed that IIP shrank 1.9% in November, as manufacturing (-1.7%) and mining (-7.3%) contracted while electricity output grew 3.5%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
'Our agitation will go on as usual. All the members of this Committee are pro-govt and had been justifying the laws of the government,' say farmer leaders

All members of SC-appointed panel are pro-govt, agitation will continue: Farmer leaders

4 min read . 06:39 PM IST
Army Chief General M M Naravane addresses during the Army Day annual press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Collusive threat from China and Pak to India can't be ignored: Army chief

3 min read . 06:37 PM IST
Piyush Goyal in October, 2019 inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East-West Metro corridor

Kolkata East-West Metro: Sealdah flyover to be closed for four days this week

1 min read . 06:34 PM IST
Farmers sit at the site during their ongoing protest against new farm laws

Submit recommendations within 2 months of first sitting: SC to 4-member panel on farm laws

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

However, offering a relief of sorts to the government and the central bank, retail inflation fell to 4.59% in December from 6.93% a month ago, on the back of slowing food inflation.

Among use-based industries, capital goods, which is an indicator for investment demand in the economy, slipped back into contraction in November after registering growth in October for the first time in 22 months. Both consumer durables and consumer non-durables also contracted in November, signalling weakening demand.

The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout