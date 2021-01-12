IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December

IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 05:54 PM IST
- The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21
NEW DELHI: Recovery in India’s factory output faltered in November, with the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting, after registering two consecutive months of growth, signalling that the country's economic rebound remains fragile.
Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed that IIP shrank 1.9% in November, as manufacturing (-1.7%) and mining (-7.3%) contracted while electricity output grew 3.5%.
However, offering a relief of sorts to the government and the central bank, retail inflation fell to 4.59% in December from 6.93% a month ago, on the back of slowing food inflation.
Among use-based industries, capital goods, which is an indicator for investment demand in the economy, slipped back into contraction in November after registering growth in October for the first time in 22 months. Both consumer durables and consumer non-durables also contracted in November, signalling weakening demand.
The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.
