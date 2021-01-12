Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December
India's factory output shrunk in November, after recording two consecutive months of growth. (Photo: Reuters)

IIP contracts 1.9% in November, retail inflation eases to 4.59% in December

1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21

NEW DELHI: Recovery in India’s factory output faltered in November, with the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting, after registering two consecutive months of growth, signalling that the country's economic rebound remains fragile.

NEW DELHI: Recovery in India’s factory output faltered in November, with the index of industrial production (IIP) contracting, after registering two consecutive months of growth, signalling that the country's economic rebound remains fragile.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed that IIP shrank 1.9% in November, as manufacturing (-1.7%) and mining (-7.3%) contracted while electricity output grew 3.5%.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday showed that IIP shrank 1.9% in November, as manufacturing (-1.7%) and mining (-7.3%) contracted while electricity output grew 3.5%.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

However, offering a relief of sorts to the government and the central bank, retail inflation fell to 4.59% in December from 6.93% a month ago, on the back of slowing food inflation.

Among use-based industries, capital goods, which is an indicator for investment demand in the economy, slipped back into contraction in November after registering growth in October for the first time in 22 months. Both consumer durables and consumer non-durables also contracted in November, signalling weakening demand.

The Indian economy is projected to contract a record 7.7% in FY21, a first in 41 years with the NSO assuming 0.6% growth in the second half (October-March) of FY21.

