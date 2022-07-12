IIP data: Industrial activity zooms to 19.6% in May vs 7.1% in April1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 05:58 PM IST
- India's industrial production rose 19.6% in May this year, according to the official data released today
Listen to this article
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth zoomed to 19.6% in May as against 7.1% in April, data released by the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday. The manufacturing sector's output grew 20.6% in May this year. In May 2022, the mining output climbed 10.9%, and power generation increased 23.5%.