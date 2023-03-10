IIP grows by 5.2% in January, consumer durables shrink2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
- The manufacturing sector, which has the highest weight in the IIP, recorded the third consecutive month of growth in January, with output expanding moderately at 3.7% from only 1.9% a year ago
NEW DELHI : Factory output grew 5.2% in January supported by a broad-based expansion in manufacturing, mining and electricity output. However, two consecutive months of contraction in consumer durable output indicated a weakness in economic recovery.
