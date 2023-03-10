NEW DELHI : Factory output grew 5.2% in January supported by a broad-based expansion in manufacturing, mining and electricity output. However, two consecutive months of contraction in consumer durable output indicated a weakness in economic recovery.

The growth in the index of industrial production or IIP marked the third straight month of expansion, and it was the highest since June 2022, when output expanded by double digits.

It is also an improvement over the upwardly revised 4.7% growth seen in December, but comes against a tepid 2% growth in January 2022, data from the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

The manufacturing sector, which has the highest weight in the IIP, recorded the third consecutive month of growth in January, with output expanding moderately at 3.7% from only 1.9% a year ago.

Mining output expanded 8.8% and electricity generation clocked 12.7% annual growth in January.

However, the output of consumer durables contracted for the second straight month, pointing to the possibility of pent-up demand for high-value items running out of steam.

Consumer non-durables, which are items of mass consumption, grew at 6.2% in January, clocking the third consecutive month of growth, to suggest an improvement in rural demand.

Consumer non-durables recorded growth after four months of contraction, and is set to bring cheer to policymakers, expecting to see rural demand improving.

If the weather remains favourable over the next few months, rural demand could get a further boost.

In the April-to-January period, consumer durables registered 2.2% annual growth, while non-durables saw a 0.4% contraction.

Capital goods output expanded 11%, while infrastructure and construction goods reported 8.1% growth in January, suggesting investment activity.

The expansion in capital goods output comes in the wake of an increase in capital expenditure by the central government, which is banking on its multiplier effect to add more jobs and crowd in private investments.

India’s December quarter economic growth had slowed down to 4.4% after having expanded 6.3% in the second quarter and at 13.2% in the first.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at rating agency ICRA Ltd, said industrial output could see a dip in annual growth in February at 3-5%, considering that some of the available high-frequency indicators, such as rail freight traffic, ports cargo traffic, electricity generation and auto output, showed weaker performance last month in spite of a low base.

Quoting its February manufacturing purchase manager’s index figure, S&P Global had said earlier this month that India’s manufacturing industry saw robust output growth halfway through the final fiscal quarter, driven mainly by the domestic market.

It had also pointed out that there was a notable slowdown in the rate of international sales expansion for the 400 companies it surveyed.

India’s economy is likely to grow at 7% in FY23, according to the ministry’s second advance estimate, and at 6.4% in FY24, going by the Reserve Bank of India’s estimates.

To be sure, high input costs and rising interest rates, uncertainties over external demand and adverse weather conditions could yet pose downside risks to growth in the coming quarters.