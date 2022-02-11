IIP in Dec dives to a 10-month low as covid hits output

“The contraction in capital goods, consumer durables and consumer non-durables, along with a feeble growth in the remaining categories, add heft to the MPC’s decision to remain growth-supportive in light of the incomplete recovery," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd. However, Nayar pointed out that unlike the adverse impact on contact-intensive services and mobility, the third wave has not been hugely disruptive for the industrial sector in January “as evidenced by the mild sequential decline in the monthly average generation of GST e-way bills, and rise in electricity and Coal India Ltd’s output." She expects IIP to grow by 1-2% in January as the base effect wears off.

