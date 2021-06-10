The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator, according to the coveted QS World University Rankings released.

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Congratulations to IISc Bangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering."

Congratulations to @iiscbangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering, IISc makes every Indian proud. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) June 10, 2021

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

In the overall rankings, three Indian institutions have figured in the top 200 universities of the world list.

For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved a record-extending 10th consecutive year as world number one. The University of Oxford has risen to second for the first time since 2006, while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge share the third spot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.