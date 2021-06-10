IISc Bangalore makes every Indian proud: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

IISc Bangalore makes every Indian proud: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis
The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator, according to the coveted QS World University Rankings released.
The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, is the world's top research university as per the citations per faculty indicator, according to the coveted QS World University Rankings released.
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Congratulations to IISc Bangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering."
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "Congratulations to IISc Bangalore on being ranked the world's top research university in the QS World University Rankings. Imparting world-class education & facilitating cutting-edge research in science, technology, and engineering."
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).
In the overall rankings, three Indian institutions have figured in the top 200 universities of the world list.
For the QS World University Rankings, institutions and universities were judged on six indicators-- academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, international faculty ratio and international student ratio.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology achieved a record-extending 10th consecutive year as world number one. The University of Oxford has risen to second for the first time since 2006, while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge share the third spot.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!