IISc Bengaluru’s 80-hour workweek diktat triggers campus unrest over ‘spy-like surveillance’: What does new rule say?

A new rule mandating 70–80 working hours per week for research students at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has triggered massive unrest on campus. The new attendance rule has been mandated by Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (ESE) and it applies to staff, faculty and students at the campus.
While the students have accused the administration of enforcing a “spy-like surveillance” system and “damaging to mental health”, the campus has justified the new attendance rule move as a way to bring “transparency, discipline, and accountability”.
Here is all about the new attendance rule and parking policy that has triggered unrest at the IISc Bengaluru campus:
Justfying the rule, Department Head Professor Mayank Srivastava said the new policy was “not about strictness, but about fostering responsibility,” and that it aims to improve security and overall efficiency.
The debate over long working hours was reignited after L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggested that employees should work up to 90 hours a week and even forgo Sundays. In the viral video, suggesting that employees should even give up Sundays, Subrahmanyan asks “how long can you stare at your wife.”
“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working," he added, triggering reactions across sections.