IISc, IIT Delhi improve QS World University Rankings, most top Indian universities slide2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
The QS World University Rankings is the most widely-used comparison statistics on university performance in the world.
Most top Indian universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University and Jamia Millia Islamia have slid in the QS World University Rankings, whereas the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has climbed 11 places to 174th place. The 19th edition of QS World University rankings, the world's most popular comparative data regarding university performance, was released on June 9 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which is a higher education analyst based in the United States.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has risen 31 places in the prestigious QS World University Rankings top 200 universities while four Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have also emerged in the category, all of which have risen in rank since the previous edition.
Delhi University has dropped from the 501-510 bracket to the 521-530 bracket. JNU's ranking, which was formerly in the 561-570 range, has dropped to the 601-650 range. Jamia Millia Islamia was between 751-800 last year and is now between 801-1.000.
University of Hyderabad (from 651-700 to 751-800), Jadavpur University (from 651-700 to 701-750), and IIT-Bhubaneswar (from 701-750 to 801-1,000) are among the universities outside Delhi that have seen their ranks drop. Jamia Hamdard, which was between 1,001 and 1,200 in the previous edition, has dropped to the 1,201-1,400 bracket in this edition.
According to the rankings, 13 Indian universities have increased their research impact in comparison to global competitors, as measured by their Citations per Faculty (CpF) score. Indian universities, on the other hand, continue to struggle with QS' assessment of institutional teaching capacity. Thirty of India's 41 ranked universities had reductions in QS' Faculty and Student Ratio (FSR) index, with only four seeing gains, according to the data.
On a more positive note, two Indian universities now rank among the top 250 in terms of faculty-to-student ratio, compared to none in prior editions. Savitribai Phule Pune University (225th for FSR) and OP Jindal Global University (235th for FSR) are the top performers in this metric, followed by IISc Bengaluru (276th for FSR).
As per the 2021 Indian University Ranking, the University of Delhi was the top one in the country followed by IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras and IIT Delhi. IISc Bengaluru ranked seventh.
(With agency inputs)
