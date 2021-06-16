First list of JAM 2021 is released. Candidates can login to JOAPS to check status of their application
Candidates may check the first admission list on the official JAM website- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the first admission list for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) on Wednesday. Candidates may check the first admission list on the official JAM website- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in.
"First list of JAM 2021 is released. Candidates can login to JOAPS to check the status of their application," The IISc Bangalore said.