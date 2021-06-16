The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the first admission list for the Joint Admissions Test for Masters (JAM) on Wednesday. Candidates may check the first admission list on the official JAM website- jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in.

"First list of JAM 2021 is released. Candidates can login to JOAPS to check the status of their application," The IISc Bangalore said.

The eligibility requirement on aggregate marks is relaxed to "Pass in the qualifying examination" for JAM 2021 admissions only.

The first admission list for each programme has been prepared based on the order of preference given by the candidate in the admission form and the corresponding rank in the Merit List.

After the declaration of the first admission list, the candidates will have to submit an acceptance form and pay the booking fee.

General/ OBC- NCL/ EW category candidate has to pay ₹10, 000 while individuals belonging to the SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay ₹5,000.

IISc will release the second list will be released on July 1 and the third and final list on July 16, 2021.

The admissions process will close by July 20, 2021.

IISC JAM 2021: Documents required for admission:

The following set of documents are required to be submitted for admission:

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th marksheet

Marksheets of all semester/ years of the qualifying degree

Nationality certificate (Aadhar Card/ Voter ID card or the first page of the Passport)

Category certificates for ONC- NCL, EWS, SC or ST applicants

PwD Certificate for PwD applicants

