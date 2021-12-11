Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh, during the inauguration of the seventh edition of India International Science Festival (IISF-2021) at Panaji today, said sustainability in startups linked with livelihood opportunities is the key to the future economy of India.

“Just as we stress on sustainable goals, the time has come to stress on sustainable startups," said Singh. He also said that youth, which comprises over 70 per cent of India's population, is the country's greatest asset.

Jitendra Singh the start-ups making the lives of people easy with technology are not only thriving in tier 3 and 4 markets but also impacting the lives of rural people and customers, besides creating jobs.

Some of the main events at the inaugural function of IISF-2021 are science village, traditional crafts and artisan meet, games and toys, global Indian scientists and technocrats fest, ECO-FEST, new-age technology and mega-science and technology expo.

The minister said IISF-2021 will provide a platform to young students, scientists and technocrats from across India to exchange ideas and support flagship programmes like ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’, Swasth Bharat Abhiyan ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, ‘Smart Villages’, ‘Smart Cities’ ‘ Namami Gange’, and ‘Unnath Bharat Abhiyan’.

He said this year, India is celebrating the 75th year of independence as Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the ideas of five pillars to celebrate it, which will be reflected via various programmes in IISF-2021.

IISF is a joint programme of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), a swadeshi movement of Bharat.

Also read: India will launch 2 unmanned missions in 2022 before Gaganyaan

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.