IIT Alumni council to stop using Chinese systems and software in all initiatives

A day after the Indian Government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps over alleged security and privacy concerns, the IIT Alumni Council has announced that it will not be using any Chinese systems and software in any of its initiatives including the MegaLab for Covid-19 effective immediately.

The council called the banning of Chinese apps a step in the right direction and called for development and use of indigenous technologies with well built privacy and security safeguards.

All Chinese systems and software used in the RTPCR industry will be replaced with cost effective indigenous technologies, for which they have been working with various technical institutes and research institutions for the past few weeks. ICT Mumbai is already working with the council on designing and piloting an indigenous technology with indigenous capital goods for mass production of the RTPCR 2.0 test kits which will be used in the MegaLab.

"We had already started work for indigenous development of requisite systems and software after the appeal of Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Bharat. We are very confident that we shall be able to present world class systems and software with support of the global IIT alumni community as well as the partner institutions like Mumbai University and ICT Mumbai," Ravi Sharma, President and Chief Volunteer of the IIT Alumni Council said in a statement.

In addition to banning use of Chinese systems and software, the council also announced that it will facilitate the design of a Blockchain protected public cloud infrastructure to handle real time covid-19 diagnostic and treatment data.

Research and public policy data will also be shared on the blockchain protected public cloud so authorized users can access them.

The council is working on setting up one of the largest genetic testing labs, named Mega Lab, in Mumbai for covid-19 and other infectious diseases. It will have a capacity of 10 million tests per month by July.

IIT Alumni Council is one of the largest alumni bodies in the world with students and faculty across all 23 IITs with more than 100 city chapters and over 20,000 active participants.

