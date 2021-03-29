As many as 10 students have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar. The institute has postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for 4 April.

"All 10 students are now in the isolation centre of the institute and are being taken care of. In view of the positive cases upon entry, the Institute postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for April 4, 2021," IIT Bhubaneswar has said in a statement.

The institute has said that so far, the campus has been Covid free except for five cases in September last year and now some in the isolated quarantine centre.

The institute has an isolation ward with 30 beds and students and staffers who have been quarantined are being provided food, medicines and other essential items.

The students were being brought to the campus in a phase-wise process and so far about 50% of senior undergraduate and postgraduate students are on campus with 100% of research students.

IIT Bhubaneswar has also made the RT-PCR test and 15 days quarantining mandatory for all students who are returning to campus from across the country.

"During the quarantining period, the student health is monitored and food is delivered in the isolated room of a student. While in the first three batches, there was not even a single COVID case reported, in the fourth batch that arrived at the quarantine center of the institute during 20-22 of this month, three students' test reports with COVID-19 positive status were received late after arrival.

All in the entire floor of the quarantine center were tested and seven more students (mainly because of traveling/contacting the first three) were found positive."

Odisha Covid update

Meanwhile, Odisha's Covid-19 tally mounted to 3,40,194 on Sunday as 290 more people, including 10 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), tested positive for the infection.

Of the new cases, 171 were reported from quarantine centres and 119 detected during contact tracing.

The coastal state recorded over 200 fresh cases for four consecutive days, starting from March 25.

It had reported 210 new cases on Saturday, while 234 more people were diagnosed with the disease on Friday and 214 on Thursday.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by Nuapada (94) and Jharsuguda (21).

"Samples of 40 students of IIT, Bhubaneswar were tested through RT-PCR. Ten test results were found positive," Khurda District Magistrate-cum Collector Sanat Mishra said.

"Ten students, who had recently come to the institute for their works in laboratories, tested positive. All of them have been quarantined," IIT, Bhubaneswar Director RRV Rajkumar told PTI.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Sunday sealed a coaching centre after its 20 students tested Covid-19 positive.

The Xavier Institute of Management (XIMB) here had recently reported over 24 coronavirus cases.

According to the official, the state is passing through a "critical situation" due to the detection of a new coronavirus strain.

The death toll remained at 1,920 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 1,650 active cases, and 3,36,571 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 89.75 lakh sample tests for Covid-19, including 25,496 on Saturday, and the positivity rate stands at 3.79%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via