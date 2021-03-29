The institute has said that so far, the campus has been Covid free except for five cases in September last year and now some in the isolated quarantine centre
As many as 10 students have tested positive for coronavirus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar. The institute has postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for 4 April.
"All 10 students are now in the isolation centre of the institute and are being taken care of. In view of the positive cases upon entry, the Institute postponed the arrival of the next batch of students scheduled for April 4, 2021," IIT Bhubaneswar has said in a statement.
The institute has said that so far, the campus has been Covid free except for five cases in September last year and now some in the isolated quarantine centre.
The institute has an isolation ward with 30 beds and students and staffers who have been quarantined are being provided food, medicines and other essential items.
The students were being brought to the campus in a phase-wise process and so far about 50% of senior undergraduate and postgraduate students are on campus with 100% of research students.
IIT Bhubaneswar has also made the RT-PCR test and 15 days quarantining mandatory for all students who are returning to campus from across the country.
"During the quarantining period, the student health is monitored and food is delivered in the isolated room of a student. While in the first three batches, there was not even a single COVID case reported, in the fourth batch that arrived at the quarantine center of the institute during 20-22 of this month, three students' test reports with COVID-19 positive status were received late after arrival.
All in the entire floor of the quarantine center were tested and seven more students (mainly because of traveling/contacting the first three) were found positive."