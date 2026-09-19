IIT Bombay denies action against student after FIR filed alleging abetment of suicide over ChatGPT-linked exam row

IIT Bombay has issued a statement regarding the death of a student by suicide in his hostel room, after which an FIR was lodged against the institution allegeging abatement of suicide.

In its statement, IIT Bombay mentioned that the student was found using a mobile phone during an examination. He had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers, the institution said.

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It also mentioned that no disciplinary action was initiated against the student and he was counselled by the instructor, his faculty head, and the Head of the Department, who told him that this incident would not affect his academic career.

"IIT Bombay is deeply saddened by the loss of a student. The Institute is extending support to the student's family and friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by this tragic incident," the statement said, adding that "The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities."

Also Read | IIT Bombay student caught using ChatGPT in exam dies by suicide; protest erupts

FIR filed against IIT-B As per the police, IIT Bombay has been booked under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, Hindustan Times reported.

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The development came as students carried out massive protests alleging that the student was sent out of the exam hall and that he was threatened with disciplinary action, including suspension, charges which the institution denied in its statement.

The deceased student's parents also reached the campus, seeking justice for their son.

"We need justification for our son's death. He was our only child. He was not someone who would give up. He was a fighter and came from a very poor background. Until we get an explanation for his death, we will not leave the main gate. We are ready to face any action from the authorities and will fight for justice for our son," the student’s parents said, as per HT.

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Parents demand arrest of IIT-B director; mother alleges torture The parents are also seeking the arrest of the director of IIT Bombay, Shireesh Kedare, and the Dean of Student Affairs, Satyanarayan Dulla. They have said that they will not take their son's body to their hometown until their demands are met.

"My son was killed, tortured. I want justice," PTI reported the deceased's mother as saying.

The death is the third case of student suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in Powai in a span of seven months.

In February this year, a second-year student died by suicide in their hostel. In July, when the new semester began, another second-year student also ended his life.

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