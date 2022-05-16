IIT Bombay directed by SC to hand over degree to 'learning disabled' student

The Bombay High Court was then confronted with the issue as to what would be the fate and what directions can be passed when the appellant had completed the course under the interim directions. While dealing with the issue, the High Court observed "We are of the view that although the petitioner may be entitled to be declared successful in the course. We are unable to grant her any further relief in this petition for want of necessary powers under Article 226 to declare the petitioner as having passed the M Des program held by IDC."

